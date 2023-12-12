Local church celebrates Our Lady of Guadalupe

Video shows St. Agustine Catholic Church preparing for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Dec. 12th.

The Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe celebrates the anniversary of the appearance of Our Lady to Saint Juan Diego, an Indian man from Tepeyac.

Special masses and a procession will be held in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

December 12th is the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe and important holiday in the Mexican Catholic Church. At St. Agustine Catholic Church, the preparations have already started.

Parish Priest Milton has been serving the St. Agustine Catholic Church for a year and is personally building and decorating the altar for Our Lady of Guadalupe.

"A woman clothed with the sun, with the moon beneath her feet and a sash around her waist. That sash around her waist represents that she will soon give birth to he who will save the world. That's what we see reflected in the image that was stamped on the Indian Juan Diego's cloak," explained Milton.

The Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe celebrates the anniversary of the appearance of Our Lady to Saint Juan Diego, an Indian man from Tepeyac. Special masses will be held in honor of Our Lady, but another part of the celebrations will be a procession down the streets of Lamont.

"In the evening we will have the solemn procession down one of the streets of Lamont with the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe," said Milton.

He added that even though the church is in a small community, up to 3,000 individuals attend mass weekly and the same number are estimated to attend the festivities on Tuesday.

"We invite all our Christian brothers and sisters that celebrate and honor Our Lady of Guadalupe to join us in participating in this grand feast," said Milton.

The church celebration beings with "Las Mañanitas"--the Mexican birthday song at 4 am followed by mass at 5 am and later community members will gather outside the church to watch the procession at 4 pm.

