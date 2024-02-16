Arvin restaurant is serving tradition in every dish

Video shows how four sisters elevated their mother's traditional recipes into a thriving restaurant.

La Fogata is a restaurant in Arvin that has been operating in the community for 14 years.

Prior to opening La Fogata, it's owner's had no experience operating a business and now their restaurant continues to flourish in the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This family-run restaurant has been operating in the community for 14 years, I spoke with two of the owners to discuss what special ingredient is contributing to their success.

"My mother taught us how to cook when we were really young. I was probably about 16 years old," said Margarita Perez, co-owner of the restaurant.

23ABC Arvin Neighborhood News Priscilla Lara interviewing Margarita Perez and her sister Leticia Zuniga, who are co-owner of the restaurant

Now 56, Perez and her sister Leticia Zuniga, are elevating their mother's traditional recipes from their hometown into a thriving restaurant in the community.

But it wasn't always easy, prior to opening La Fogata, neither of them had experience running a business. Perez worked in the fields and Zuniga was a babysitter.

When they got into the food industry, Zuniga said the restaurant was owned by someone else and that business was often slow.

"I started modifying the recipes based on what my mother had taught us," said Zuniga. "I started making quesadillas, huaraches, and sopes and I noticed that more and more people started coming."

That's a common sound La Fogata's customers hear as they wait for hand-made tortillas to accompany their food. According to the sisters, their home-style cooking is what keeps bringing customers back for more.

"The food we serve is representative of our hometown, Xoconoxtle— a small town in Yuriria, Guanajuato," said Perez. "We make traditional foods that have been well received by the community."

In the future, the sisters plan on expanding the size of their restaurant to accommodate larger parties and continue sharing the recipes from their hometown.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

