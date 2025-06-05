Marcos Reyes celebrates War's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — From working in the fields of Lamont to the world stage with the legendary band WAR, musician Marcos Reyes reflects on his incredible journey.



Marcos Reyes, a percussionist from Lamont, is a member of the band War.

War is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, marking a significant milestone.

Reyes faced challenges growing up in a large family with limited resources but pursued music passionately.

He credits his family's support and his early interest in percussion for his musical journey.

The star ceremony will take place on Thursday at 11:30 a.m., and it will be live-streamed.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's not often that a musician who grew up in Lamont would one day get to play with an iconic band. That band is War. But that's not all. On Thursday, War gets its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I would get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," said War Band Member Marcos Reyes.

Percussionist Marcos Reyes grew up in the small town of Lamont and has been touring the world with the legendary band War since 1998. But before playing on the big stage, Reyes says life wasn't all that easy.

"I come from a family of nine, so we were too poor to afford the drum lessons and stuff, so I had to wait, but my neighbor was taking drums in junior high; he used to teach me some rudiments. That was my first interest in percussion," said Reyes.

Despite the odds, Reyes says it was his drive to become a musician and his family's support that led him to start a garage band with his classmates.

This would later lead him to play with bands like El Chicano, Malo, and most recently, WAR, who have numerous hits, including 'Low Rider' and 'Why Can't We Be Friends.'

"I had a friend tell me, he goes, 'Marcos, you didn't choose music, the music chose you,' and that makes a lot of sense," said Reyes.

And even though his career has taken him to places all over the world, Reyes says none of them feel at home.

"The fields, the people, the street vendors, all that is just what I like, it's what I'm used to, it's my kind of town," said reyes.

Now, Reyes and his bandmates are getting ready to leave their mark in a city known as the symbol of the entertainment business—Hollywood. And he recalls his mother's words.

"Like my mom used to always say, 'Sometimes, God will take a little bit, but he doesn't forget, so whatever you ask for, whatever you pray for, you may not get it instantly, but he hears your prayers and he answers them,'" said Reyes.

War will receive its star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday at 11:30 a.m., which can be live-streamed via our social media.

