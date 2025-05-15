Nominations open for Arvin City Council special election

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — After months of debate on how to fill the vacancy in the Arvin City Council, the process is well underway.



Nominations for the 5th council seat in Arvin are open from May 5 to May 30, 2025.

Candidates must be registered voters in Arvin and complete an application to run.

Applications require answering questions and gathering 30 valid signatures from local voters.

The Special Municipal Election is scheduled for August 26, 2025, with ballots sent out on July 28.

The elected candidate will serve until the November 2026 election.

Arvin is getting a new council member! The Nomination period is now open for those interested in filling the vacancy on the quorum. But before getting on the ballot, interested candidates must complete a series of steps.

"I am so excited that we're going to have an election, Priscilla, and that the nomination process has opened," said Arvin Mayor Olivia Calderon.

After months of debate on how to fill the vacancy in the Arvin City Council, the process is well underway. Those interested in serving on the Arvin City Council must be registered voters living in the city. To apply, candidates must complete an application that can be obtained from the city clerk.

"The packet is basically, it's a lot of documents; it talks about why you want to run for council, your name, and contact information," explained Arvin City Manager Jeff Jones.

The candidate must also obtain 30 valid signatures from registered voters in Arvin who support their candidacy. The Kern County Elections Office will review those signatures.

If the application is successful, the candidate's name will appear on the ballot for the Special Municipal Election of August 26th.

"Ballots will be sent out on July 28th," said Jones. "They have to be postmarked by August 26th, however, if they're received after that date with the postmark, you're good just like a general election."

Ballots can also be dropped off at local drop boxes, which are located at the Arvin Branch Library and the Arvin Veterans Hall, OR at the Kern County Elections Office.

The elected candidate for this position will serve through the November 2026 election.

So far, Jones says a few residents have demonstrated interest in running by picking up an application, but none have yet been submitted. However, city officials say they are looking forward to having a complete council for the betterment of Arvin.

"Well, this is what I know to be true. It's that serving in this public capacity is an act of love. My hope, and my prayer, is that the next council member takes this role seriously. That they serve with humility—we may not have all the answers, but we're committed to listening to the community," said Calderon.

The nomination period will close Friday, May 30th, at 5 pm. Anyone interested in running can schedule an appointment with the City Clerk by calling (661) 854-3134.

