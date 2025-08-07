Organizations celebrate agricultural workers amid challenging times

Dozens of organizations came together to celebrate Agricultural Workers Health Day with music, food, and health resources as part of National Health Center Week.

To the vibrant sounds of Norteño music, the Cesar Chavez Foundation and their partners gathered for an event that has been an annual tradition for over 26 years.

"We do this once a year; it's a big event that we do to celebrate our farmworkers—the people who do the back-breaking work here to put food on our tables, so we try to bring them a little bit of joy and give something back to them," Alma Cervantes, sales manager at the Cesar Chavez Foundation, said.

This year, Cervantes emphasizes that the event holds greater significance than ever. In light of recent immigration raids across the country, it's crucial for their organization to express appreciation for these workers.

"It's a hard time. People are living in fear, and we're just trying to ease their fear a little bit and trying to give them a little bit of joy because I know it's stressful right now for them," Cervantes said.

At the event, I spoke with members of the cuadrilla, including Jose Verdugo, who has been packing grapes for nearly 10 years. He shared his thoughts on the current political climate.

"It does sound scary, everything that's going on, but we have families and children to take care of, so we have to make a sacrifice and come to work," Verdugo said.

Despite the prevailing fear, Verdugo believes that events organized by the Chavez Foundation provide a welcome relief from stress.

"It's great. I think it's perfect that they come and bring us joy at work. As farmworkers, it makes us feel proud," Verdugo said.

Organizers say this went from being an equal event to a weekly celebration.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

