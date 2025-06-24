Renewable Energy Series coming to BC Arvin Center

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Kern Community College District is partnering with the Arvin BC Center to offer one of their many trainings aimed at strengthening the workforce.



This summer, people in Arvin will be able to enroll in the Renewable Energy Series Course at the Arvin BC Center.

The program is made available through the Kern Community College District’s 21st Century Energy Center.

The training is open for individuals 18 and older and is free of cost.

Orientation at 9 am on Wednesday, June 25th at the BC Arvin Campus.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Arvin BC Center is partnering with the Kern Community College District to train those interested in the Clean Energy Industry. Organizers say the Renewable Energy Series Course will be the first of hopefully many training sessions to come.

This summer, the Kern Community College District's 21st Century Energy Center and the Arvin BC Center will be offering one of their many free trainings—the Renewable Energy Series Course.

"Our goal is to really prepare students for the workforce, so that is why we focus all of our training being hands-on training, and then we also do develop them—we offer resume workshops and then also mock interviews," said Job Development Specialist with the 21st Century Energy Center, Betsy Lopez.

Fransisco Rosas is a student participating in one of the trainings in Bakersfield. He says he joined the program to learn new skills and hopefully find a better-paying job.

"I like it a lot," said Rosas. "I like the instructors. You learn something new everyday, but you got to put your best foot forward."

Through the 4-week duration of the program, students 18 and older will be able to learn about the basic concepts of electricity for non-electricians.

"We've been doing a lot more hands-on stuff, so working with circuit boards and battery series and parallels, and also just understanding the basic math that goes into electric work," explained Cheyanne Burens, another student taking the course in Bakersfield.

Students are also able to obtain their OSHA 10 Certification through the program, a safety course for entry-level workers in the construction and general industry.

Lopez says students are also able to visit the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for a week to practice what they've learned. Once the program is completed, Lopez says the center does its best to connect the students with potential employers.

"The entire goal is to strengthen the local workforce and help the community get better-paying jobs," said Lopez.

Orientation starts at 9 am on Wednesday, June 25th, at the BC Arvin Campus. Anyone interested in the program can enroll here.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

