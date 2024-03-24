The City of Arvin says farewell to late Mayor Olivia Trujillo

Video shows how the City of Arvin says farewell to Olivia Trujillo.

On Saturday, Trujillo's loved one's held a tree planting and butterfly release ceremony at City Hall. Community members then walked to FARO Church for the memorial service. Following the service, Trujillo's family and friends gathered at Veteran's Hall for a Celebration of Life.

Trujillo's family and friends say they will remember her for her bravery and dedication to the City of Arvin.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Family, friends and community members gathered in Arvin to say their final goodbyes to their mayor—Olivia Trujillo. I spoke to some of the attendees who told me how they will remember her.

At the sound of the mariachis, Trujillo’s loved ones began gathering at City Hall at 9am, where a tree planting and butterfly release ceremony were held.

"When you see this beautiful tree, you see its shade and its blossoms, you’re also inspired by her story and that you know that she lives on here," said Olivia Calderon, the eldest of Trujillo’s three daughters.

She told me the City of Arvin gave Trujillo everything she had including an education, work and a sense of community.

"This is family," stated Calderon. "She was here since 1962—there’s a reason why my mom ran for office here."

It’s Trujillo’s love and dedication to the community that brought Arvin residents out to witness the ceremony and participate in the procession to the memorial service.

Salvador Moreno was part of the procession and told me Trujillo was his mentor. According to him, she always encouraged him to believe in himself and never give up. He said he will remember her—

"For her bravery. She was very brave and strong. She never gave up, something that really pointed out about her and something I’m never going to forget about her."

Calderon added that it was Trujillo’s bravery that led her to be the first Latina, woman and immigrant to run for mayor of Arvin. It also allowed her to be public about her battle with cancer.

"She wanted folks to see her and to know—it doesn’t matter your circumstance, it doesn’t matter your background—you can also make a difference in the world," explained Calderon.

A difference that she says will light the way for other women to run for office too.

The memorial was followed by a Celebration of life at Veteran’s Hall.

