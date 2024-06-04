The Lamont Branch Library reopens after four-month closure

Video shows the upgrades the Lamont Branch Library received through a $587,197 grant provided by the California State Library Building Forward.

During its closure, Assistant Director of the Kern County Library Shalyn Pineda said its biggest renovations included its flooring and HVAC system.

Though it’s now, Pineda says community members can expect to see more updates at the library which will be funded by Measure K.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After being closed for renovations, the Lamont Branch Library is back to reinforce literacy in the community. 23ABC attended their soft opening on Tuesday where they told us about its updates and upcoming programs

With decorations like these, the Lamont Branch Library's staff prepared to reopen after being closed for four months.

"The biggest change here is our beautiful new floor—we got a laminate floor," said Kern County Library Assistant Director Shalyn Pineda, "And while we were taking out the floor, we re-imagined the floor plan."

According to her, the upgrades, like the change to the floor, were made possible through the California State Library Building Forward Grant, which awarded the library more than 5 hundred thousand dollars.

Pineda says the new floor will benefit children, giving them more space to participate in library activities. She adds the library also improved its HVAC system, and even though it's now open to the public, more updates are still in the works.

"Lamont is an unincorporated area, which means that this is affected by Measure K, so we have extra funding to support our programs, which means we can go bigger," explained Pineda.

The library also announced it's extended its hours of operation and will now be open Tuesday through Saturday.

"Over the next couple of years, we expect growth and a lot of fun opportunities for the community," said Pineda.

The library is also holding summertime lunch Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, and a summer reading challenge that is expected to kick off on Thursday.

LAMONT BRANCH LIBRARY HOURS

TUESDAY 10 AM - 7 PM

WEDNESDAY 10 AM - 7 PM

THURSDAY 10 AM - 7 PM

FRIDAY 10 AM - 6 PM

SATURDAY 10 AM - 4 PM

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

