Vineland School District's resources at risk due to low community engagement

WEEDPATCH, Calif. (KERO) — Despite offering a wide range of resources for the community, the Vineland School District says, parents aren’t taking advantage of them.



Vineland School District's food pantry and mobile clinic services are underutilized by the community.

The food pantry, funded by No Kid Hungry, has been operational for two years but sees limited visitors.

The mobile clinic offers essential health services but risks being discontinued due to low attendance.

Superintendent Cindy Castro emphasizes the importance of community awareness to keep these resources available.

Parents express concern over the potential loss of these services, highlighting their necessity during tough times.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Despite offering a wide range of resources for the community, the Vineland School District (VSD) says the community isn’t taking advantage of them. Now, the school is looking to increase awareness of these services.

The VSD opened the doors to its food pantry about two years ago. Meats, eggs, canned goods, and many other items can be found at the pantry that is funded by No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit dedicated to ending childhood hunger.

"It’s been here for when we have hard times," said VSD Board Member and Parent Tiffany Gonzales. "I myself, personally, have fallen on hard times and have been able to come here for help."

And while some families and staff members have visited the pantry, School officials say not many others are taking advantage of this resource.

"It’s not going to go away because it’s funded, but I just want them to be aware that it’s just not like a once-a-month distribution, this is an everyday thing," said VSD Superintendent Cindy Castro.

According to the district, the mobile clinic offered at the district in partnership with Kern Medical is also not receiving much attention.

The mobile clinic is at the district once a week and offers health and wellness services like physicals, immunizations, and vaccinations to everyone who seeks them. But unlike the pantry, this resource runs the risk of being taken away.

"I am afraid that the clinic, that KMC, may say there’s not a need here, and it could go away, and I just feel like the community is not utilizing it as much as they can," said Castro.

Something that’s also of concern to parents, who say the clinic has alleviated the burden of driving to and from Bakersfield to see a doctor.

"It makes me feel secure because I know that if my child is sick and if at that time the mobile clinic is here, they’ll either call or something to see if they could get seen, and they’ll get seen," said Maria Jaramillo, another board member and parent with VSD.

To prevent this resource from being lost, the district is reminding the community that both the food pantry and the clinic are open to all.

"If they need to go to the doctor, it’s right here. If they need food and they don’t have gas money, we can help you, you just have to come," said Gonzales.

To visit the food pantry, the district encourages families to schedule an appointment with the district by calling them at (661) 845-3713.

The Mobil Clinic, on the other hand, is available on Tuesday from 10 am to 1 pm.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

