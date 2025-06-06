War receives a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame including a member from Lamont

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KERO) — Almost 60 years after coming together, the legendary band WAR is leaving its mark on the Walk of Fame. The band features a member from Lamont.



The legendary band War is officially on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. I came down to Hollywood to witness this historic event with a connection to Lamont.

Hundreds of fans swarmed Hollywood Boulevard to witness legendary band WAR receive its star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"War is one of my favorite groups of all time," says War Fan Cesar Hernandez. "They’re the greatest in music, and they’re all around the world. I just can’t believe they’re getting their star today, and I’m so proud to be here."

23ABC was the only Bakersfield station covering the event that honored Lamont resident and percussionist with WAR, Marcos Reyes. Reyes, along with the rest of the current and original band members, was recognized by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce with star number 2814.

"I can’t explain how I'm feeling. I’m so excited and happy. I never dreamed this, but it’s better than dreaming it because I’m living it," said Reyes.

Standing around their star, band members celebrated by singing along with their fans one of their many hits, ‘Why Can’t We Be Friends.” The song literally went out of this world; NASA played it in space during the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project with the Soviets in 1975. Also at the event were celebrities like Danny Trejo and George Lopez, who got emotional when addressing the band.

"You take a look back at your life and you realize that these guys have been their my whole life, I mean they’ve been around longer than people of my family, I’ve lost some people, but the music continues," said Lopez.

Just like War has inspired several generations in the world, Reyes says he hopes he can do the same with his career journey up to now. And another thing, Reyes hasn't forgotten where he comes from and remains proud of his Lamont roots, where he once worked in the fields.

"Well I hope I set a good example, and never give up on your dreams, and I hope I made Lamont proud, because I’m proud to be from Lamont," said Reyes.

Now, there’s a drive to get the band listed in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

