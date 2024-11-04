16-year old La Catrina's Picazo honors family through Dia De Los Muertos

BAKERSFIELD, KERO. Calif — Garces High School student La Catrina Picazo honors traditional Dia De Los Muertos with performances in Mexico City, LA, and now at Historic Union Cemetery.

La Catrina's Picazos, a 16-year-old Garces High School student, has been training since she was ten.

Her mother, Carmen Piczo, introduced her to the tradition and designs her traditional wear.

The celebration honors loved ones and encourages younger generations to continue the Dia De Los Muertos tradition.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One Catrina's honors her loved ones at Hotsoric cemetary park as she continues the family tradition.

Guiding our loved ones through the bridge who have passed to the smells of the Cempasuchil flower is why La Catrina's Picazos, a Garces High School student, started training when she was just ten years old.

Carmen Piczo her mother explains, "She started asking questions about it and I introduced her to it, we talked about what the world would be."

That world has taken her 16-year-old daughter to perform in Mexico City and LA in San Pedro and now Saturday at Historic Union Cemetery.

Carmen Piczo admits, "She wants to encourage the younger community to continue the tradition."

As La Catrina Picazos wears various "vestuarios" or traditional wear that her mother Carmen designs in memory of her loved ones.

Carmen Piczo tells me, "When my grandma passed away, we wanted to continue that in honor of my grandma."

