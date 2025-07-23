17-year-old Eagle Scout giving back to his community in a big way

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Marshall Sanchez a student at Stockdale High, raised over $10,000 towards renovating the children visitation center at the KC Department of Human Services. Creating memories for generations to come.

A local Boy Scout raised over $10,000 for his Eagle Scout project, directing the funds toward a lasting contribution for future generations. Marshall Sanchez used the money to fully renovate the Kern County Children Visitation Center, enhancing support for his community.

Marshall Sanchez, a 17-year-old student at Stockdale High School, chose to give back to his community for his Eagle badge requirement, making a meaningful impact that will endure.

Marshall Sanchez Eagle Scout Pack 484 said "They didn't have a nice play area at first. I came here and checked it out, I saw they only had one swing set. I just knew something had to be done. Everybody deserves a chance to make memories with their parents and families. So I started to think about what I would like to do and what other kids would want, and that's how I thought about this project."

Marshall enhanced the play area by adding a basketball court, installing more swings, building tables and chairs, creating a soccer court, repainting hopscotch lines, and renovating the playhouse.

Maria Bermudez Assistant Director of Child Protective Services said "He came to us about two years ago with an idea and then started touring the areas and raising money. We've been anticipating this project for a long time. This project has been up and running for about two weeks and the children have been waiting to play on the basketball court."

The journey to achieve the Eagle Scout rank can be challenging. Marshall initially started a GoFundMe campaign but shifted his approach to engage the community when funds did not meet expectations.

"I got really unmotivated. I was just cruising along, I wasn't really striving to do it. A opportunity came along at Saint Elizabeth Ann Church I was able to speak at their masses to see if anyone wanted to donate. I spoke at their Saturday and Sunday masses and that just motivated me to get more people!" said Sanchez

Brent Wuretz Former Scout Master said "When Marshall brought the project to us the leaders of the pack. Knowing the size of the project 120% we had no qualms about the project being completed or how much of a success it would be."

Marshall's former scout leader expresses pride in his journey, noting the determination he has shown since childhood.

"Seeing that transition from a young kid to a 17 year old man now. Taking the leadership qualities it takes to pull off a project like this, it has been an outstanding experience to watch him grow." said Wuretz

Marshall completed the renovation at the end of June, and the facility is now open for parents and children to enjoy.

