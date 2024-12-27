2025 Lemon Law Updates: A closer look at consumer impact

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California's 2025 Lemon Law changes tighten filing deadlines, remove used car protections, and add new legal barriers, sparking concerns they favor manufacturers over consumers.



Car buyers in California are encouraged to stay informed and act proactively to safeguard their rights amidst these changes.

Discussions about further consumer-focused changes to the law are already underway for 2025.

California is gearing up to implement new laws in 2025, including significant changes to the Lemon Law. While these updates aim to streamline certain processes, others argue they favor manufacturers at the expense of consumers.

“It looks like these new changes are geared to protect vehicle manufacturers…” says Bakersfield attorney Juan Garza.

Garza explained that one major change is the tightening of deadlines for filing claims. “The main changes that are coming in 2025 is that you’re gonna have a shorter window to make a claim,” he says. Under the new rules, claims must be filed within one year after the warranty ends or six years after the vehicle's purchase date, a departure from current, more lenient timelines.

Additionally, protections for used vehicles are being removed entirely. “A used vehicle that had a warranty you can no longer make a claim on that,” says Garza, adding, “That typically means that consumers are losing some rights where they typically would have more time to file a claim.”

Garza pointed out that the changes appear to benefit manufacturers like General Motors, which he claims has had the highest number of Lemon Law claims per vehicle sold in recent years. “That tends to tell me that protects the vehicle manufacturers and not the consumer,” he says.

Another hurdle for consumers is the new requirement to notify manufacturers in writing before initiating legal action. “Another barrier for the consumer to try to get what they need,” Garza notes.

Despite these concerns, Garza suggests the legal landscape may continue to evolve. “There’s already talk about a law changing in 2025 to something else that’s more geared to protect the consumer,” he says.

As these updates take effect, Garza advises California car buyers to stay informed and proactive. Understanding these legal changes will be crucial for protecting consumer rights in the state’s shifting regulatory environment.

