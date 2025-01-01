23ABC on patrol with Bakersfield Police for New Year's Eve

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Senior Reporter Veronica Morley rings in the new year on the streets of Bakersfield, riding with Bakersfield police searching for 'bad actors'



Veronica Morley took a ride with BPD on New Year's Eve in Bakersfield, to witness the revelry and tragedy

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Ming Ave

This report will be updated later today

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Veronica Morley, your senior reporter, every year on New Year's Eve, Bakersfield police increase enforcement in an effort to keep roads safe and to potentially catch 'bad actors'.

This year, I joined BPD to see how they handle nights like this...

"BOOM"

As the clock struck midnight, the BPD was on the search for a DUI suspect who crashed into several cars and took off. On this night, seven units were out on patrol, looking for people speeding, crashes, and DUI suspects.

While someone fled the scene of the first crash, officials tell me it doesn't mean they won't face potential DUI charges.

And before the night was over, a deadly crash on Ming Avenue. We got the call of four people in the car.

While police were just beginning their investigation, the force of the crash was so powerful, that part of the engine was ripped from the car.

Officials say while checkpoints are a useful resource, on nights like this, they prefer saturation patrols so officers can cover greater distances, and respond where needed.

There are a number of clues for drivers who are under the influence, from forgetting to turn on headlights, to speeding. Sometimes it turns out to be harmless, while on this New Year's Eve, it resulted in some arrests.

While it's too early to determine how many DUI stops or crashes were reported last night, officials said they're proud of the officers and what they do to keep our roads safe.

