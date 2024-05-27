24th Annual Latino Food Festival Menudo & Pozole Cook-Off

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 24th annual Menudo and Pozole Cook-Off hosted by the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce took place on Sunday. Many gathered for food and other activities.



37 contestants entered the cook-off. One of the participants said the competition is fierce.

The competition had several returning competitors, and also multiple new competitors vying for the title.

The event was hosted by the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and 23ABC was a proud sponsor.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

IT'S THE 24TH ANNUAL MENUDO AND POZOLE COOK-OFF HOSTED BY KERN COUNTY HISPANIC CHAMBER OF COMMERCE!

I'M RAQUEL CALO YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD REPORTER…

HERE TO GIVE YOU AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE ENTERTAINMENT, ACTIVITIES, AND MOST IMPORTANTLY THE FOOD...

"This is my 5th year competing here at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce menudo and pozole cookoff, as you can see I've been runner up more times than I'd like hahaha"

During the past four years, Sonny Estrada has consistently secured 2nd place at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Latino Food Festival for his Pozole.

He initially entered just for fun, but after his first 2nd-place win, he found the motivation to keep participating every year—

Among the 37 contestants, Sonny says there's a competitive spirit in Kern County during this cookoff, where the competition is always fierce.

"I'll tell you one thing, Bakersfield we don't have nightlife, a lot of night stuff to do, but when it comes to food, we show up and we show up in force, you know it"

While Sonny has been a regular participant in the contest for years, for Rasheda Akter, this will be her first time entering the cookoff.

"I'm actually not Mexican or from the Latino background at all, but my husband is, and so I started cooking Mexican food and found kind of a passion in it"

Rasheda heard about the contest on the radio and decided to give it a try, even though she didn't know how to make pozole at first. She learned by watching YouTube and TikTok videos...

She's happy to be part of the event and wishes good luck to everyone competing—

"What better way to go out in the community and celebrate than this cook-off and music and vendors and yummy food haha"

23ABC Senior Reporter Veronica Morley was at the event and was one of the judges of cook-off!

