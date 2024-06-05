2nd annual Central Valley Veterans Film Festival held at the Fox Theatre on Wednesday

Video shows trailer for the 2nd annual Central Valley Veterans Film Festival

Filmmaker Julian Wilson completed four films to tell the stories of local veterans.

He will show those films at the Fox Theatre for free on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Through these doors at the Fox Theatre on Wednesday night, you can catch the 2nd annual Central Valley Veterans Film Festival, an event, the filmmaker says will honor the stories of veterans who served our country.

It's a full morning for Julian Wilson, the producer of the Central Valley Veterans Film Festival.

"It's kind of like when our men and women were in service their big thing is complete the mission. That's their big thing, so I approach it the same way. You have a mission, complete the mission," Wilson said.

He loads up bottles of water donated by Miguel Lopez, one of the owners of the Grocery Outlet.

"It makes me happy to be able to build a community here in my hometown," Lopez said.

"We thank you so much we really appreciate it," Wilson replied.

Then, makes the more than two-hour drive to LA to pick up Col. Washington J. Sanchez, one of the veterans featured in the festival.

"There's no greater joy for anyone than to be of service to another person," Wilson said.

Wilson's service behind the scenes highlights the service of four veterans who will share their stories at the festival.

"Now through the film, we can let them speak," Henry Benavidez, the post commander with the American Legion and Marine Corps veteran said.

He emphasized the importance for veterans to document their stories.

"Letting them know their stories, so they can see it," Benavidez added. "Their grandchildren, great-grandchildren will look back on this and say 'Wow, my grandpa was amazing.'"

Benavidez says he sees the community's widespread support for veterans, and Wilson adds people can come to the screening on Wednesday night in honor of those who served.

"Our veterans love when they see people that are there for them like they were for us, any of them before we even came on the planet."

Doors open at 6 pm and the event starts at 7, and if you don't have a ticket, you can get a free one at the door.



