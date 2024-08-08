30 students take the first step into reclaiming their lives & reentering society

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO — Kern County Probation Department & GEO Reentry services held a graduation for 30 individuals who wanted to change the trajectory of their lives. GEO is a free program that services those in probation.



30 students celebrated a step toward their reentry into society.

The Kern County Probation Department and GEO reentry services guided more than two dozen individuals and helped them turn a new page.

When entering this program, students were heading in the wrong direction.

While at this program they offer recovery services, & help them find a job, to reenter society.

Elisabeth Valencia said "Even though we are open quite a bit throughout the year. They are not with us all the time, so we have to get them to a point where they can walk away and feel self-sufficient. Feel confident and ultimately reestablish healthy relationships

Students tell me GEO helped them learn to express their emotions and keep healthy relationships with their loved ones.

"GEO has taught me how to be a master of my marriage and not a disaster in my marriage. To understand I need to be aware of my emotions, and feelings and my wife's emotions and feelings their both valid. What I am looking forward to is my wife and I spend more time so I can put these tools to use." said Michael Lessing

Christina Roper said "I just feel like a brand new person, I feel like I'm me and not hiding behind anything. I'm responsible now, I'm reliable now, and I'm contributing to society and putting in work."

Organizers and probation officers tell me how proud they are of each individual student for taking the time to make themselves a better person.

"Thanks to the graduates for hanging in there, it takes a lot of resiliency for one to go somewhere where you're told to go. Then hang in there long enough to see the impact it has on your life. Then jump in and engage. Once you start engaging that's when the momentum gets to build. That's when you start to see true success so the graduates deserve a lot of the credit." said Bill Dickinson

If you know someone who needs help, organizers ask that you reach out to the Kern County Probation Department, and they can refer you to GEO.

