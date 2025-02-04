32nd Assembly District candidate Stan Ellis discusses Central Valley needs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Special Election for the 32nd Assembly District race is just weeks away, and four candidates are competing for the seat in Sacramento. One of them, Stan Ellis, is running as a conservative Republican, a businessman, rancher, and oilman.



Ellis has built his career in various fields, from business to ranching to oil production. He said his work in quantum physics and chemical processes further strengthens his approach to tackling complex issues.

While Ellis is focused on the concerns of farmers and oil workers, he also plans to tackle broader issues facing his district, including healthcare, homelessness, and public safety.

“I’m a problem solver, and I like to use analytics and science to solve those problems,” he said.

Having called the Central Valley home for about 50 years, Ellis has built his career in various fields, from business to ranching to oil production. He said his work in quantum physics and chemical processes further strengthens his approach to tackling complex issues.

“I feel like if I can use that same approach in Sacramento, I can make a real difference," said Ellis.

Ellis’ platform focuses on addressing economic challenges, particularly those facing the oil and gas industries. Ellis said his extensive experience in both the private sector and the energy industry positions him to address the needs of the Central Valley.

“We have a lot of over-regulation that’s unnecessary. We’re overtaxed, and it’s really tough in the building arena—take CEQA for example. We have so many regulations that inhibit what we should be doing, like drilling for oil and gas. We’ve got CalGEM that’s not giving out permits, and when you ask why, there’s no answer,” Ellis said.

Despite his frustrations with state regulation, Ellis emphasized the importance of bipartisanship in addressing these issues. He said he would approach the Democratic majority in Sacramento with a spirit of cooperation.

“I want to look across the aisle as if they were customers and understand their needs and the way they think, so I can have them understand my perspective. I want to bring a common-sense, analytical approach to the table,” he said.

While Ellis is focused on the concerns of farmers and oil workers, he also plans to tackle broader issues facing his district, including healthcare, homelessness, and public safety. He highlighted the need for increased funding for hospitals in Ridgecrest, more police officers in local communities, and better workforce development to address affordability issues.

"I'll come back to work ethic. It's about hard work and communication and analytics," he said. "I hope to be able to drive some common sense into Sacramento."

The Special Election for the 32nd Assembly District is scheduled for February 25, with ballots already mailed to voters.

