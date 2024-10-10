3A's Quality Services Inc. Fire Extinguisher Training for Fire Prevention Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — AAA Quality Services in Bakersfield offers fire extinguisher training for all companies in Kern County to take. In the training they speak about fire safety & how to properly use a fire extinguisher.



October is National Fire Prevention Month

Learn how to use a fire extinguisher and safety tips in case you are around a fire.

Organizers want to emphasize the importance of the acronym P.A.S.S when you find yourself near a flame.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

October is Fire Prevention Month and 3A Quality services is hosting fire safety classes for companies in Kern County. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. California Bio Energy sent 12 of their employees to learn about fire safety and fire extinguishers.

The Central Valley is known for its extreme heat and wildfires. Even while living in a fire-prone environment, not everyone is trained in putting out fires.

Josh Rose a Certified Fire Extinguisher Technician said "A lot of people have never had their hands on a fire extinguisher. A lot of people I talk to have a lot around their business, but they couldn't really tell you where there are. Probably yet alone how to use it. Being here in Bakersfield we are no strangers to fires occurring especially in these hotter months that we've had.

Josh taught the employees multiple ways to inspect their fire extinguisher and to remember the acronym P.A.S.S

P: Pull the Pin

A: Aim the extinguisher run out of agent

S: Squeeze the handle or trigger while holding the extinguisher upright

S: Sweep the extinguisher from side to side, covering the base of the fire until it is out

Jose Alvaravo California Bio Energy said "Understanding that if you have a fire extinguisher just cause its there doesn't mean that its going to work. So little things like inspecting the hoses, pins, the pressures, and the integrity of the canister itself."

3A discussed how common fires are started, and what to do if you are ever around one. The company stressed to remember the three A's.

Activate: Activate the building alarm call 911

Assist: Help any person in immediate danger

Attempt: Try to extinguish the fire

"I am just so appreciative that we get the opportunity to provide these classes. I may never know, that they were able to save a life. It happens and there will be somebody at one of these classes that had an opportunity to use the extinguisher correctly. Due to what we taught them, and they saved their home, vehicle or saved a life." said Bonni Brown the Division Manager for AAA Quality Service

At the end of the session students were given their own fire extinguisher and was able to put out a real gas fire on their own. The instructors told them to stand 8 to 10 feet back and spray the base of the fire until it's out.

3A Quality Services offers this class to all companies in Kern County. For more information contact them at (661)-833-5510. For 23 ABC Im Eric J. Dockery.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

