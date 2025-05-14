4 day hunger strike highlights CAPK's food banks struggle for funds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As funding for the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) continues to dwindle, one member of the organization has taken an unconventional step to draw attention to the urgent need for support.



As funding for the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) dwindles, one member is taking action

Kelly Lowery on a 4 day hunger strike to highlight the severe budget cuts

Using his online platform, Lowery aims to draw attention to the urgent need for support.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Lowery’s hunger strike, now entering its final days, has sparked conversations about the rising food insecurity in the area.

In his video updates, Lowery explains the personal toll of his protest, but emphasizes that his hunger is a small price to pay compared to the struggles faced by the thousands of residents who rely on CAPK’s services.

"Good morning, friends. Day 3 of going without food. Yes, I’m hungry, but more than that, I am focused on raising awareness about the 1 in 5 neighbors who are going hungry," Lowery shared in a video posted to social media.

CAPK, a nonprofit organization, provides food and other essential resources to families in need across the county.

With federal budget cuts looming, the organization is facing a funding shortfall, threatening its ability to provide crucial assistance to low-income residents, especially through programs like CalFresh and the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP).

A Struggling Food Bank

If federal funding for the CalFresh program is not sustained at $60 million for food banks across California, CAPK and similar organizations will be forced to rely more heavily on donations from grocery stores. However, Lowery warns that these donations are often not enough to meet the specific needs of local families.

"If the CalFresh funding isn’t sustained at the $60 million level for all food banks in California, here in Kern County, we'll have to rely more on stores.

While we’re grateful, sometimes what we get isn’t exactly what we need. For example, as you can see behind me, all we got were drinks," Lowery explained in a recent video.

Lowery is particularly concerned about the Commodity Supplementary Food Program, which provides food boxes to 5,500 seniors in Kern County every month. The program is at risk due to the proposed budget cuts, which could eliminate it entirely.

The Impact on Seniors

The potential loss of the CSFP has dire consequences for seniors like Thomas Solas, who has relied on CAPK for food assistance for the past six years. Solas, a local resident, says that rising food costs are making it increasingly difficult for him and others to afford basic necessities.

Without the support of CAPK, he fears for the well-being of many seniors in the community.

"Groceries are getting more and more expensive. I’m not blaming the economy, but food is just getting harder to afford," Solas shared.

Solas, like many other community members, is calling for action from local officials to prevent the cuts from going through.

He emphasized the importance of the programs that CAPK provides, particularly for those who depend on it for their next meal.

"It would be disastrous because so many people depend on CAPK for food every day and every month. It’s a struggle for people out here," Solas added.Rallying for Support

As Lowery continues his hunger strike to raise awareness, he encourages community members to get involved by contacting local officials and expressing their concerns about the funding cuts.

CAPK is asking for public support to help save essential programs like CSFP and CalFresh, which serve thousands of Kern County residents each month.

"If you want to show your support, you can reach out directly to the number on your screen and contact the CAPK services line. One meal can help a family in need." — Kelly Lowery

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

