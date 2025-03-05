50-50-1 protest takes place at Liberty Bell in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — March 4 marked the second day in a row that people went to the Liberty Bell to peacefully protest against policies by the Trump administration, partaking in the 50 protests, 50 states, one movement.



Many concerns revolved around the war in Ukraine, tariffs, immigration, and government funding.

Other issues brought up by protesters revolved around immigration, potential cuts to social security and the firing of thousands of federal workers.

The protest was carried out peacefully, while participants tried to send a message to others.



The liberty bell in Downtown Bakersfield was filled with people holding signs and chanting for a better future on March 4. However, they weren’t just speaking out on only one issue.

Tuesday's protest was part of a bigger nationwide event, called the 50-50-1 movement, which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one movement.

Unlike the student walkout on Monday, this protest focused on many policies created by the trump administration including Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, known as D-E-I.

“I just can’t stand that DEI has been made out to be something bad, DEI is a wonderful thing that has been around and has helped so many people,” said protester Barbra Eagle.

“I think you know it’s easy to sit on the couch and think that you know everything will work out for the best but you know as I get older I realize if I don’t stand up and say something now I never will,” said protester Ginny Krebs.

For protester Jose Morales, he says he attempted to encourage passers-by’s to also stand up for their beliefs, and bring a call to action.

“The thing is, we’re here, we have to have our voices heard, we need to get people out,” said protester Jose Morales. “We need to call our congress members and let them know this is what we believe.”

As the future under the Trump administration remains unclear, it’s expected that protests like these will only become more common.

