60-acre fire hits Panorama Bluffs, forward progress stopped late Friday afternoon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The first call regarding the fire that took over part of the Panorama Bluffs came in around 2 p.m. according to Kern County Fire Engineer/Public Information Officer Jeremy Ruiz.

Dennis Dean was riding a horse at the stables on the north side of the fire boundaries and said he was one of the first people to call it in after spotting it.

"We were horseback out on the trail on the preserve, and I could see through the dense bushes on the riverbank that there was smoke coming out of the bushes. At that time, it was probably about the size of a large campfire, but it was actually spreading, so I called it in and we waited at the gate to try to direct the fire trucks, but by the time they showed up, it had already become obvious to them where it was," said Dean.

According to Ruiz, the fire was mapped at approximately the 60-acres, no structures were affected and forward progress was stopped shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday. Ruiz said crews will remain on scene to continue the mop-up phase throughout the afternoon and likely well into the night on Friday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

