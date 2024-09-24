7 year old Bakersfield singer wins national youth mariachi competition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Alessandra Gutierrez is a young Mariachi singer who has captivated many with her stage presence and voice.



She started singing at the age of six during a family trip to Guadalajara.

What began as a bet between her and her father turned into a passion for music.

"My dad just bet me 100 dollars to sing with a Mariachi at Guadalajara, and that's when I realized I could sing," Alessandra shares.

Her talent came as a surprise to her parents and siblings, as singing was not a common trait in her family.

However, Alessandra's love for music was undeniable.

Alessandra continued to pursue her passion by performing at restaurants and gaining popularity on TikTok.

Her talent eventually earned her an invitation to the 2024 National Mariachi Youth Vocalist Competitionin Houston, Texas.

"I was so afraid to be on stage, but once I started singing, I got all my wigggles out." Alessandra recalls.

On July 1st, Alessandra received the exciting news that she had won the competition, making her a rising star in the Mariachi world.

While most kids go home to do their homework, Alessandra continues to perform with the group Mariachi Mi Ciudad, entertaining crowds at El Puesto.

You can catch Alessandra's performance at the Kern County Fairon Thursday.

