8-year-old boy dies after being hit by a car near Roosevelt Elementary School Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed the 8-year-old boy hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon near Roosevelt Elementary School died from his injuries while receiving treatment at Valley Children's Hospital.

BPD says they responded to the crash at 1:44 p.m. at the intersection of Bank Street and Holtby Road.

Officers found the child in the street, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation revealed the boy was walking eastbound on Bank Street when he was hit by a driver traveling northbound on Holtby Road.

Police say the female driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

BPD says the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.



