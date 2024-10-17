8-year-old boy hit by a car while walking near Roosevelt Elementary School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An 8-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while walking near Roosevelt Elementary School in Central Bakersfield after school ended Wednesday afternoon, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.



Video shows intersection where an 8-year-old boy was involved in a crash

The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a crash on Holtby Road and Bank Street where an 8-year-old boy was hit by a car.

The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed an 8-year-old boy was hit by a car at 1:44 p.m. while walking near Roosevelt Elementary School.

Video of the crash from a neighbor shows the boy walking into the intersection as the driver stopped at a stop sign on Holtby Road.

Then, it shows the moment the driver accelerated, hitting the boy.

The officers responding at the scene say neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

BPD adds most recent medical information indicates the boy remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he's breathing on his own.



