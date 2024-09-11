9/11 remembrance: Portrait of a Warrior gallery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Honoring the 27 local service members who gave their lives following 9-11.

The 6th annual remembrance event downtown recognized their sacrifice and showed support to our Gold Star families.



Dozens of people gather to honor and remember the sacrifice of service members.

Inside the Portrait of a Warrior gallery, more than two dozen portraits highlight the unique qualities of each service member.

Keeping their memory alive dozens of people gathered downtown to honor and remember those who served in the months and years after 9/11.

Family and friends gathered with local officials and service members outside the Portrait of a Warrior gallery reflecting on their time and the challenges they faced.

Inside more than two dozen portraits line the walls highlighting the unique qualities of each service member.

For the 27 that served a bell rang out in honor of their lives.

Aiesha Mackey, sister of Herman "Tre" Mackey the third, told me about her brother and how he impacted their lives.

"Even though she was a baby when he passed away it shows her that you know the positive that he did bring."

Herman Mackey the third immediately entered the Air Force after graduating from Bakersfield High School.

Being one of the officers that was deployed post 9/11 he left a generational legacy as his niece rings the bell in his honor.

"Her ringing in the bell for me and my family is a representation of a positive background that my brother showed."

Now his niece Taniyah Mackey is continuing his legacy being an Airforce Junior at Bakersfield High Schools ROTC program.

City and county first responders will host their annual ceremony in recognition of Sept. 11th on Wednesday morning at City Fire Station 15 beginning at 8:30 am.

