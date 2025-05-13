90 Day Tariff Pause Brings Temporary Relief As Uncertainty Lingers for locals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 90-day pause on tariffs between the United States and China is now in effect, signaling a potential shift in trade relations—but for everyday Americans, the question remains: will this make a difference at the checkout counter?

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

President Donald Trump announced the agreement as a “total reset” in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

"Yesterday, we achieved a total reset with China," said Trump."Both sides now agree to reduce the tariffs imposed after April 2nd."

This temporary break in tariff hikes could reshape global economic dynamics, but locally, residents are already grappling with the fallout of prolonged inflation and previous trade tensions.

Sisters Gabriela and Romiena Rios, Bakersfield residents, say they've seen firsthand how much prices have changed.

"When I was younger, I’m pretty sure my mom spent $50 on groceries," Gabriela said. "But now, we just spent about $200."That $200, she says, went toward basic groceries like steak, chicken, eggs, and snacks—staples that once cost a fraction of the price.

According to Dr. Aaron Hedge, an economics professor at California State University, Bakersfield, inflation and trade uncertainty are driving factors behind rising consumer costs.

So I asked him,"For the next 90 days, probably not much will change compared to what people have been seeing recently."

Hedge explained."If there is an agreement, then we’re back in a situation where the tariffs are lower.

But if not, we’re facing uncertainty again about what will happen."

Hedge noted that while the pause may temporarily ease pressure on international trade, supply and demand issues, along with consumer expectations, will continue to impact pricing—especially for larger purchases like appliances and vehicles.

"If you think prices will rise in the next month, people are more likely to delay big purchases," He added.

While the long-term effects of the 90-day pause remain to be seen, for many local families, the financial strain is already part of daily life. Still, the Rios sisters—and shoppers like them—are holding out hope for prices to stabilize.

"Inflation has definitely gone up," Gabriela said. "When we went out, we noticed a huge price difference on everyday items."As the countdown to the end of the tariff pause continues, the question for many remains: what happens next?

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

