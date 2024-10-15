9th annual New You Beauty Social empowers survivors through fashion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A chance to dress up and feel beautiful after overcoming domestic violence or cancer.

The 9th annual New You Beauty Social is empowering local women through fashion.



Event founder Angel Lee, a domestic violence survivor, shares her passion for helping others overcome abuse.

Heidi Shubin, owner of Sugar Daddy, has been providing clothes for survivors at the event for nine years.

Domestic violence survivor Emily Miranda will be participating in the fashion show to boost her confidence.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Angel Lee, founder of New You Beauty Social, is a domestic violence survivor herself and tells me the passion to help others overcome their abuse is what started New You Beauty Social.

Angel Lee tells me, "In my relationship, I had to dress down or I had to dress up, depending on what that person thought, and in that, you lose sight of who you are."

Heidi Shubin, owner of Sugar Daddy, has been providing clothes for domestic violence and cancer survivors at the event for 9 years. She tells me that after her experience of abuse, she wanted to feel her best self.

Heidi Shubin explains, "When I started working back with my mother and dressing, doing my makeup, feeling and looking beautiful, it helps to start from the outside in even though you're doing work on the inside."

With some survivors spectating or being in the fashion show, Emily Miranda will be on the runway.

Emily Miranda says,"I am very excited, I've never experienced anything like this and I want to feel confident in myself and it's been a while."

With every domestic situation being different, she experienced verbal and psychological abuse from her mother for 6 years.

Emily Miranda shares, "I got kicked out. I'm only 19."

With a son, she lived on the streets for a few months.

Emily Miranda admits, "Now that I am a mother, I know that you shouldn't do that to your kid."

The New You Beauty Social is a way for her to reconnect with herself and feel the confidence she needs as the event will provide filled gift baskets provided by donors.

Angel Lee says,"Woman, children, and men, show them a good time, love on them."

Tickets are 10 dollars and the event will be held at Bottle Shock Wine and Brew at 4-6pm Saturday the 19th.

