A Day in the Wild West: Discovering the Lopez Hill House at Pioneer Village

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Museum's A Day in the Wild West showcased reenactments and revealed how community efforts brought the historic Lopez Hill House to Pioneer Village, fulfilling a cherished family dream.



This home was elocated multiple times: in 1929, 1952, and finally to Pioneer Village in 2008.

Glenda Rankin raised over $100,000 in three years for the house’s final move.

Kern County Museum’s Holiday Lamplight Tours scheduled for December 7th.

Originally built in 1909, the Lopez Hill House stands as a significant piece of Kern County’s history. Now located in Pioneer Village, this cherished home is a centerpiece at the Kern County Museum, where history comes alive through community dedication and immersive events.

The museum offers experiences like "A Day in the Wild West," which features reenactments of bank robberies and shootouts, alongside historical treasures such as the Lopez Hill House. For Glenda Rankin, a member of the Rankin family, the house holds personal and historical significance.

“I think it’s important for us to know our past so we can look forward to our future,” says Rankin.

Rankin was at the museum giving tours of the Lopez Hill House, once her mother’s home. She shared fond memories of her mother’s visits and her wish for the house to become part of Kern County’s preserved history.

“She would always say, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if my house could be out there someday?’” Rankin recalls.

Since 2009, her mother’s dream has become a reality.

“It’s such a thrill for us to know that our mom’s wish of having her home out here has come true,” Rankin continues.

The Lopez Hill House was built by J.J. Lopez, a figure rooted in California's early statehood.

“J.J. Lopez, he was born in 1852, just two years before California became a state,” explains Rankin.

The house has experienced a storied journey through Kern County. Originally constructed on California and Chester Avenue in 1909, it was relocated in 1929 to face California Avenue, moved again to Rosedale in 1952, and finally returned to Chester Avenue in 2008.

“In 2008, it was loaded up once again and brought back to Chester,” Rankin recounts.

This latest move was no small feat. Over three years, Rankin raised more than $100,000 to make it possible, engaging the local community, including schoolchildren, to teach them about the county’s history.

“It’s important for children to know their past, and Pioneer Village is a great location for them to come to see that lifestyle that people had back in the day,” says Rankin.

For those looking to experience this piece of history firsthand, the Kern County Museum will host its Holiday Lamplight Tours on December 7th, an event sure to illuminate the charm and significance of this historical treasure.

