A family business that is bringing soul to the community one bowl at a time

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kadar & Bentley Waller spit fired ideas during covid, to find a way to keep themselves busy. They came up with Bentley Bowl, a food truck that serves soul food in the community one bowl at a time.



Started catering to friends and family during covid and recently bought a food truck to offer their services on the road.

Kadar & Bentley are both student athletes at CSUB

They offer dishes that come with a mix of multiple items, alongside vegan options.

Bentley Bowl is a name you won't forget in the city of Bakersfield. This food truck is making its stops around town serving good food for the soul. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. The owners are two students from CSUB who are balancing being student athletes and young entrepreneurs.

Bentley & Kadar Waller are not only brothers, but also college students and athletes at CSUB. On top of that.... they are business partners! The pair started a catering business during COVID, and last year they bought a food truck to take their business on the road.

Bentley Waller Co-owner of Bentley Bowl said "It all started during quarantine, late nights we were just bored up cooking. Just trying out new recipes, and we came together after quarantine and so far its been blowing up."

Kadar Waller Co-owner of Bentley Bowl said "I knew the potential of it. It's not many soul food restaurants out here in Bakersfield, and the market is here. I feel like that can be a market we can be successful in."

On Monday the business was serving students and staff at CTEC also known as Career & Technical Education Center. Providing majority of their dishes for the community.

"In fact I got the signature bowl, because I couldn't make my decision. So I said I have to find something that has a little bit of everything in it. It was absolutely phenomenal. I think the best part was this, I make the best kool-aid I think personally in the world, and I think this grape kool-aid is pretty close!" said Jason Grant Recruiter & Career Technician at CTEC

The business offers a large variety of dishes, as well as offering dishes with vegetarian choices from tofu to a vegetarian version of chicken. "That's one thing I want the community to know there is healthy options people didn't know we had vegan food. We have fried tofu and what we call vhicken." said Kadar

You can also build your bowl. They have desserts and drinks to make it a one-stop shop for any meal.

Diego Delgadillo-Sanches a student at CTEC said "I believe I ordered the sway bowl. I ordered it because I like cajun and that was one of the ingredients inside. Its something new I never had something like this so why not! I gave it a shot."

The owners tell me they want to keep their business on the rise. Hoping after school to turn this business into a franchise for 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

