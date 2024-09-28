A star placed at the Fox Theater in memory of Patricia Stockton Leddy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Fox Theater Foundation honors Patricia Stockton Leddy with a star in their walk of stars. They have been honoring members of the Bakersfield community who pave the way for other artist since 1995.



Patricia died a few years ago

The theater started this foundation to originally pay the building off and later, turned it into a tradition.

Patricia star was placed right next to her mother who was also honored years ago.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Patricia Stockton Leddy was a Bakersfield native that loves the arts. She used to be a dance teacher at the high school and collegiate level in Bakersfield. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. On Friday the Fox Theater Foundation honored her with a star, on their walk of stars.

The Fox Theater has been honoring members of the community since 1995. It started as a way to pay the building off and turned into a tradition. Honoring those who paved the way for the art community.

Matthew Spindler the executive director of the Fox Theater Foundation said "I fully believe the star fundraiser we do has a few different opportunities to either memorialize loved ones or honor folks in the community for their achievements."

Patrica was a true modernist, a dancer, artist, and writer. She was born in Bakersfield and always seemed to find her way back to the city.

"Once a modernist always a a modernist. She had a very big life, she grew up in Bakersfield she was fifth generation Bakersfield. Went to Mills College, studied dance there, and then was recruited by Martha Graham the most important modernist dancer in the world." said one of her close friends of 20 years David Coffey.

Family members and friends spoke about their memories with Patricia. Her love for the arts and how she always wanted to give back to the Bakersfield community through dance.

David said "She was remarkable in that she was in multiple disciplines of art. In addition to being a famous dancer she was a painter, photographer, she also was a writer."

Patricia's mother was also honored, and they found a spot for Patricia right next to her to honor the family and their contribution to the Fox.

The walk has been honoring community members for years, with more planned in the future. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



