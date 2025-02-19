Adapti-dance profile highlights inclusivity in performing arts in an upcoming performance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Adaptive dance is transforming the arts scene and fostering community engagement through inclusivity.



Focus on innovative dance adaptations for diverse audiences.

Highlighting the importance of inclusivity in the performing arts.

Features interviews with key dancers and choreographers.

Explores the impact of adaptive dance on community engagement.

Dance performance at the Fox theater on Febuary 23rd, at 3:00pm.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Adapti Dance Program and League of Dreams is defying gravity in their upcoming performance. One dancer tells me how much dance means to her.

Adapti Dance is a dance program for people with intellectual, cognitive, and physical disabilities, allowing participants to experience expression through dance.

The League of Dreams is an adaptive sports league, and they say they want to give every child a chance to play.

After 20 weeks of hard work and rehearsals, these dancers finally get to hit the big stage and show Kern County their moves. There will be different styles of dance like classical, modern, contemporary, and hip-hop.

Romy Jones is the Adapti Dance Program Coordinator, and she says you won’t want to miss this performance because the dances and dancers are remarkable. "It makes me feel so amazing to be able to teach them something that they might not have been able to get the opportunity to do and share the love of dance because it’s so amazing, and their faces just light up on stage. You can see them learning and being so creative. It’s really amazing to see their faces on stage." She said.

One of these dancers is Brooke, and she says she loves dancing with her friends at Adapti Dance.

"I like to hear the music and go on stage." She said.

I asked her "What other things do you do other than dance?"

Brooke says."Well, I do some moves from doing the dance."

Brooke’s mother shares how Adapti Dance has brought Brooke out of her shell, along with creating new friendships. "Watching Brooke be able to have the experience that other kids get to have and just seeing the excitement that she has dancing and listening to the music, performing on stage – it means a lot to be able to have this opportunity." She said.

Laura says she’s excited to see all the kids up on stage in their costumes.

You can purchase your tickets to see the performance by visiting kerndance.org. The performance will be here at the historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on February 23.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

