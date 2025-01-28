Adaptsport: One-Stop Shop For All Mental & Physical Needs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Adaptsport is a new facility in Bakersfield that takes the stress away from visiting multiple locations for your health services. This facility wants to be a one-stop shop for the disable community.



Located in Downtown Bakersfield off of Eye St. & 23rd St.

Organizers want to provide services to veterans, physical therapy patients, and members in the community who may be handicapped.

The facility is scheduled to be finished by the end of the second quarter of 2025.

Veterans and members in the community with disabilities find themselves in need of help but have to travel to multiple places to get serviced. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. A new facility called Adaptsports wants to be that one stop shops to help those in need of help.

Living with disabilities or being a veteran with limited movement can be challenging when adapting to a new life. A new center called Adaptsport which is in the making wants to make that challenge doable. Providing all the services and more in one location.

Tim Terrio Founder of Terrio Physical Therapy said "Gyms have always had a negative cogitation, going in there the judgment and stuff. So, if you're in a wheelchair or have an amputation or a stroke it's even more intimidating. This will be a safe place where you can get not only physical therapy, but mental health services if you need those too. A place where you can be comfortable working out and exercising."

Tim Terrio and Al Romero are working to get Adaptsport up and running by the end of the second quarter of 2025. They want to bring multiple services to members, from a personalized gym that helps those who may be injured. Basketball, volleyball, and pickleball courts will provide exercise and help them build connections. Also a professional trainer from BRC will be giving lessons for wheelchair pickleball at the facility.

"My dad is a stroke victim. He's been a victim for 20 years, to see him struggle. This clinic would have been great for him 20 years ago, to help him be a little more mobile. As he is getting older you can tell he's slowing down a little bit. This clinic would be perfect for him to get in get assets be able to use the gym. Any of those type of stroke victims or those type of ailments will be able to utilize not only the gym but the other sources we have here at the clinic." said Al Romero Board member of Health Through Wholeness

This facility will be membership-based allowing members to get that full feeling of heading to the gym, and getting the service they need.

"Yeah, it will be membership based, we will have a intake forum like any fitness facility would. To see what level you're at, and a full assessment to put you in the right level of exercise given your disability." said Terrio

This facility will also be used to train Paralympic members. Getting them ready to enter the 2028 Olympics that will feature parafencing and other paralegal sports.

If everything goes according to schedule, organizers tell me they plan to open this facility by the Summer of 2025. For 23ABC I'm Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



