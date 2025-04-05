Advocates deliver postcards to Valadao urging him to protect healthcare funding

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Friday, the Dolores Huerta Foundation and their partners were outside of Congressman David Valadao's office again, in their ongoing "Fight for Health."



Dolores Huerta Foundation delivered over 800 postcards to Congressman David Valadao's office.

Postcards urged Valadao to oppose proposed budget cuts to Medicaid and Medicare.

The delivery took place as part of a larger advocacy effort for healthcare funding.

Valadao's District Director acknowledged receipt and will document the constituents' concerns.

Advocates demand a personal meeting with Valadao to discuss these critical issues.

For weeks, local advocacy groups, including the Dolores Huerta Foundation, have made it clear that they're opposed to the House Republicans' budget proposal. This proposal aims to make major cuts to vital health care services, including Medicare and food assistance programs.

"We're proud to be here alongside our partners to show Valadao that residents in his district care," said Noe Garcia, Policy Coordinator with the Dolores Huerta Foundation.

On Friday morning, the Dolores Huerta Foundation, along with some of their partners, delivered more than 800 postcards signed by residents of Kern County and Tulare County to Congressman David Valadao's office.

"The House Republicans work to cut $800 billion from Medicaid, over $200 billion from safety nets like food assistance programs, and even more from education programs," claimed Garcia.

According to Congressman Valadao, the House Republicans is going through the reconciliation process, where they set up the rules so that they can pass the tax bill.

"We are looking at all the different programs," said Congressman Valadao. "The focus of all these programs is to make sure that they are efficient and that they effectively take care of our constituents, but again, the majority of us have all said the same thing—we're not going to cut Medicaid and have an impact on the people who need it the most."

Upon entering the county's Public Service Building, Noe Garcia with the Dolores Huerta Foundation says they were greeted by Valadao's District Director.

"He let us know he'll be reviewing them and marking them in the system to represent the over 800 residents that filled out these postcards to demand that Valadao keep his hands off of our healthcare," said Garcia.

Garcia says they are grateful that Valadao's staff was responsive during their visit on Friday, but says the organization will not stop until the Congressman meets with his constituents in person, in district.

Valadao, on the other hand, says he looks forward to looking through the postcards but says they're most likely influenced by inaccurate information.

"The reality is there's probably a lot of information that is not accurate and they're probably scaring a lot of constituents into believing something that hasn't actually happened," stated Valadao.

The organizations say they will continue to pressure Valadao as the house is expected to vote on a resolution for this budget on Monday.

