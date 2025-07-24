After the Borel fire: How to prepare before the next emergency

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — When the Borel Fire broke out, it was moving so fast that it caught people by surprise — and unprepared. Should something like this happen again, there are steps people can take now rather than later.

Since the Borel Fire, there has been progress — but there’s still a lot of work to be done.

For example, fire officials say if more people had evacuation plans in place, many homes and personal belongings could have been saved.

Andrew Freeborn the Public Information Officer for the Kern County Fire Department says, "What we learned from the Borel Fire is that, as usual, there are individuals who feel they don’t need to heed evacuation warnings or orders. Eventually, they realize the conditions are dire and their life is in jeopardy — but by the time they choose to leave, it’s often too late."

Freeborn says it’s not just firefighters who need to be prepared — homeowners have a role to play, too.

"When people prepare themselves and their property, it means better clearance around the home — better defensible space — which lowers the chance that embers will start fires nearby. It also gives firefighters a safer, larger area to defend the property." Freeborn adds.

Defensible space is a buffer zone that slows or stops the spread of wildfire.

Experts say: clear the first five feet around your home, screen your vents, and use fire-resistant materials.

Preparing now could save your home.

But protecting your property is only part of it.

The Red Cross says having a go-bag ready can keep you safe in an emergency.

It should include essentials like a first aid kit, non-perishable food, water, medications, chargers, blankets, and important documents.

Cindy Huge is the Public Information Officer for the Red Cross, and she says, "Personally, I take my cell phone and take pictures of my documents. I also record videos of my home so I remember what’s inside. I make sure the washer, dryer, refrigerator, and TV are all on and working in the video — so if I ever need to prove they worked, I have that footage."

And don’t forget your pets.

Nick Cullen from Kern County Animal Services reminds us that pet go-bags are just as important.

They should include food, medications, toys, and your pet’s microchip number. "We do our best to provide medical and veterinary care for pets during emergencies. A lot of times we get calls from people who had to evacuate and left their animals behind. In those cases, our staff will go back, assist, and care for those animals while the owners are away." Cullen said.

It’s not just wildfires. With recent floods across the country, emergency preparedness is more important than ever.

For the latest evacuation alerts, download the Genasys and Ready Kern apps.

Fire officials urge residents everywhere to have a plan now — before conditions turn extreme.

