All aboard! Museum celebrates 'Iron Horse' anniversary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's a piece of Bakersfield history that's more than 125 years old and at the Kern County Museum the Southern Pacific 2914, the guest of honor that will be celebrated this Saturday.



July 18th, 1995 marks the years of service of Southern Pacific 2914.

Southern Pacific 2914 is the last of its kind.

Robert O'Donley hopes that this event will bring light to the train being refurbished.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A locomotive that was built in 1898 is a time capsule, that resides at the Kern County Museum.

Robert O'Donley is a volunteer at the Kern County Museum...

"The engine was seen as a historic engine because of its age. It comes from a time when these times of engines were prevalent. These were mainline hollers and this is the last generation of that."

He tells me this 'Iron Horse' is more than 125 years old, operating in Kern County for more than half a century.

On July 18th, 1955, after years of service connecting Kern County to the outside world through trade.

"So, this engine is what you would see working on the branch lines carrying oil, agriculture, and all the supplies of Bakersfield back here to Bakersfield to distribute to the world.

With the engine being the last of its kind, even little ones like Jasper and his family are excited to take a peek inside.

"Just how old it looked I thought it was cool."

This locomotive has stories written about it, complete with historic photos along with its own Facebook page.

But O'Donely, along with other volunteers, keeps this memory alive by providing visitors with a hands-on experience to the past with a ring of the bell.

The celebration is planned for Saturday, July 20, at the Kern County Museum from 10 am to 1 pm.

