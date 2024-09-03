All charged up: Holiday travel brings wait times

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With Labor Day those traveling with Electric Vehicles have felt the long waits, speaking with one Bakersfield native he shares his journey traveling with his EV.



Long wait times at EV charging stations on Labor Day.

Bakersfield native Van Richardson adjusts to wait times and lines.

Triple A suggests traveling late or early Tuesday morning to avoid holiday rush.

Visiting two supercharger stations on Labor Day, as people were putting a wrap on the last big travel day of the summer.

Bakersfield native Van Richardson was topping off his batteries at the E-V charging station on Rosedale Highway Monday morning, on his way to Barstow to see his family.

He tells me he's new to the electric vehicle world. He had to adjust to the wait times to charge up.

Van Richardson say's,"I do have to charge up before I get there I'm going to have 15% when I get there so I gotta make sure I got to supercharge over there."

Triple A is calling this summer travel season a blockbuster nationwide. Richardson says having to wait a little bit to charge up won't 'pull the plug' on having fun, when he gets to his destination.

"Just going to hopefully swim, have a little drink and enjoy the family."

Triple-A also suggests that you travel late, or early Tuesday morning if you want to avoid the holiday rush.

