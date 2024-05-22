All Elite Wrestling Dynamite blows up Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — One half of the AEW tag team champs, Anthony Bowens, makes an early stop to the city to check out the arena.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The walls inside the mechanic bank arena will be shaking on Wednesday night. When the AEW comes to town, im Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter and one of the stars of the show the Scissors King stopped by the venue to check everything out before the building erupts.

Anthony Bowens also known as the scissors king is an AEW Tag Team Champion. He joined the company in 2020 and says “he is grateful every day for the opportunity”

Bowens AEW Tag Team Champion, says "I was signed by the owner Tony Khan in 2020 with my tag team partner Max Caster we ended up becoming a tag team called the acclaimed. Became the winning tag team in all league wrestling history. AEW Tag team Champions, AEW Trio Champions, which we won in front of 80 thousand people in London Wembley Stadium. It’s been a wild ride and I’m very very happy to be a part of this company."

Antony has been a fan of professional wrestling ever since he was 7 years old, and believes it is the best form of entertainment.

For kids who want to get into wrestling, Bowens suggest "If youre a child or a kid and your dream is to become a professional wrestler one get a good education first because this is a very dangerous business, and also find a great wrestling school that’s reputable and not going to rip you off. Work hard train hard because if you put in the effort you never know your dreams could come true."

Don’t miss out, Tickets are still available to come witness Bowens and his tag team partner take the world by storm.

The action comes flying off the turn buckle on Wednesday night at 5pm. Im Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

