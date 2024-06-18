Alzheimer Disease Association of Kern County Receives its first automated external defibrillator (AED) machine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Three organizations and three Bakersfield students donate a AED machine to the ADAKC. This machine will help clients if they go into a cardiac arrest.



ADAKC first machine, did not have one before and had a couple incidents where it was needed.

Some students volunteer at the center and noticed they needed a AED

Sponsored by the California Cardiovascular and Neurology Institutes

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County received its very first AED machine. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. This was all made possible thanks to some local donors.

The California Cardiovascular institute, California Neurology institute and local Bakersfield students donate an AED machine to the ADAKC.

I feel good knowing that, I know that I'm helping the community and making it more safer for people. said Kabir Singh

This medical device analyzes your heart rhythm and if it doesn't get a reading. It will deliver an electric shock to bring the rhythm back to the victim. This can be helpful during all CPR incidents.

Areen Sanghu used to volunteer at the ADAKC and said " When I was volunteering here this past year. I talked to the clients here and their just so sweet. It really hurt me that they come here and knowing, if a cardiac arrest happens they might not be able to make it out properly."

Landon Wells says "My grandpa is entering the beginning stages of Alzheimer's that's why this was personal for me. I can give back to the community, and if my grandpa was here. I would feel more safer knowing there is a AED machine on campus. So I get to help families here feel that safety.

Officials tell me in addition to using the AED machine all staff members are fully trained in CPR. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

