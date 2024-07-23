Another year of free meals for Kern County students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Universal Meals program has been serving up free meals to local students for three years now. Rafael Juarez says aside from providing every student with access to nutrition daily it's breaking the stigma for kids who take part.



46 Kern County Public Schools are eligible to get free lunch and breakfast for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Juarez tells me for this program to continue to grow in funding he needs students and parents to take advantage of the free meals provided.

KCSOS plans for the upcoming school year to get locally sourced foods on the menu.

"Many times we have students that qualified for free meals but because of a stigma they may have not taken advantage of that."

California was one of the first states to implement the Universal Meals program.

"Breakfast and lunch at no charge at all of 46 school district locations. Including our county office of education students should be receiving meal breakfast and lunch at no charge"

The program started because of the need for meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What began as a national initiative for low-income families, has grown in California to now include all students.

Juarez tells me the funding has helped to improve the quality of the food being served, and there are plans to have more locally sourced food including made-from-scratch recipes.

"You know it takes time to put a lunch together at home so if this is already available let us help you with it"

School websites and your school district app are the best way to find out what lunch is available for your child, as well as contact local officials letting them know your concerns or recommendations.

