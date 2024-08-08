Aqua Nut Divers Try Scuba classes supports Bakersfield Veterans

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO — Swimming underwater has never felt so charitable.

Aqua Nut Divers continues Try Scuba classes that continues to help out disabled veterans in Bakersfield.

Try Scuba events has all it's profits to go to local Veterans to come together and form community scuba diving underwater.

Aqua Nut Divers has been holding this event for 7 years providing scuba at no cost to disabled Veterans.

Growing up Veteran Josh Conner has always wanted to dive.

Aqua Nut Divers allows him to do that as he has been apart of the program since 2018.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It's a little adventure so sometimes it can be a little scary when you have a little adventure in your life like that so getting into the pool and doing it together as a family is such a great opportunity"

Aqua Nut Divers has been around for 7 years the non-profit side of the organization helps veterans to scuba at no cost. Growing up, Josh Conner tells me he has always wanted to dive.

"Growing up I've always wanted to dive I just could never afford it and now I had the opportunity with Aqua Nut Divers to get into the water, get certified with my brothers and sisters from service "

With the mental health of Veterans in mind Conner has been a part of the program since 2018 and shares how because of the program he's experienced relief. He says it's a chance to break the routines for veterans who are stuck.

"When I'm underwater I have no PTSD. I am not worried about what's

up above water, my bills, my depression, you know it's all about I'm under water."

Tickets are 30 dollars and the event is scheduled for Saturday, August 10th at the Bakersfield Racquet Club.

There are limited spots you can visit the Aqua Nut Divers website for more information.

