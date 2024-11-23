Around 32 foster youth found homes this 22nd annual adoption day

A celebration of bringing families together. Children found their forever families at the Juvenile Justice Center Court House.



Kern County to host its 22nd Annual National Adoption Day celebration on November 22nd, 2024.

Around 32 youth adopted, including 15-year-old Tyrese, who has been in foster care since age 4.

Malia Reinare, a former foster child herself, adopts Tyrese and five other children.

Emotional moments as Rosa Ruiz-Velaseo officially adopts her niece and nephew.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Dream big your future is limitless set the theme celebrating around 32 youth that were adopted at the Juvenile Center Court House.

"I did not get my name until like some of the children here today, until adoption day. And so there will be children here today that like me will get their official name and that's a big deal."

Tyrese was one of the many adopted children and he's been in the foster system since the age of 4. He kept moving from place to place, he's now 15 and grateful to finally settle.

When you go into a different home you don't like know what you're going to. I've been in like a lot of different places and it's just like kinda hard to settle and make a connection.

Malia Reinare adopted Tyrese and five other children. As a child, Reinare herself was in the foster care system she says

Reinare tells me,"To take kids out of the system, a loving home is very hard to find. I know I was there, the more the merrier."

Meeting Tyrese at the age of 12, his family knew they wanted to give him the loving family he deserved.

Tyrese adds,"I was excited, I was ready to leave, I was so excited. I was like I'm leaving, I'm having a new family and I'm just going somewhere with people who love me."

Rosa Ruiz-Vealseo was able to adopt her 4-year-old niece and 2-year-old nephew who she's been taking care of since they were born. Now it's official.

Ruiz-Velaseo expresses, "It was the best moment ever. We just were filled with happiness and emotions and it's just official."

