Arrest made in deadly Oildale fire

A tragic fire swept through a mobile home here in Oildale over the weekend, claiming the life of a 52-year-old woman and her two beloved dogs. I'm Steve Virgen, your local neighborhood reporter.

Witnesses recall a chaotic scene when a fire broke out at Superior Mobile home park on State Road in Oildale on Saturday afternoon. The trailer was located at the back of the park. KCFD found 52-year-old Amber Wimberley and her two dogs dead. Another person suffered moderate injuries. Witnesses say people tried to extinguish the fire before firefighters arrived.

“All I saw was a trailer court that took care of their people. Everybody had a hand in putting that out and getting everybody to safety,” said PJ, a friend of the victim.

Later on Saturday, Kern County Fire Arson Investigators arrested 34-year-old Nicole Taylor of Bakersfield on multiple charges. She was booked on 1 count of arson causing great bodily injury, 1 Count of arson of an inhabited structure, and 2 counts of arson of property. The Kern County Sheriff's Office and its homicide investigators have taken over the investigation.

Friends of the victim recalled her as a loving person.

“Amber was someone I looked at like a mom. It was so surreal to me though. I drove 1,500 miles here just to have a family, a true family. I was really devastated, but I wasn’t the only one heartbroken here. Everybody you see here was heartbroken. That woman was somebody to us. She meant something to me," PJ said.

Rhonda Brown, the property manager, declined to go on camera, but said the majority of people who live at the mobile home park do not belong there. I’m Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

