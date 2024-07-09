As illegal fireworks use continues, is a proposed compact the solution?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's another problem that law enforcement and fire departments have to deal with come the Fourth of July: illegal fireworks. Now, some are pushing the state to crack down more on the use and sale of these products.



"It did tax the system," said Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Bryce Patterson.

He said the department — alongside police and Kern County Fire — have had a busy few weeks fielding complaints, responding to fires, and investigating tips for illegal fireworks use and sales.

"Purchasing illegal fireworks is a careless act because those fireworks tend to leave the ground, go into the air and they start fires," Patterson said.

According to Patterson, this year BFD seized 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks and made six felony arrests. Kern County Fire stated there were 4,126 illegal fireworks reports this year, 86% of which came from Bakersfield. Some of these resulted in fires. Patterson said they had eight significant fire events, including one on Rollo Ravine that burned two homes.

"It appears that the fire started to the rear of the property at the exterior, maybe in the trees, and then traveled into the property burning both residences," Patterson said.

Even though it's still under investigation, Patterson said it was most likely a case of fireworks gone wrong.

As the number of illegal fireworks being used continues to rise, one of the country's largest distributors of consumer fireworks is looking to curb the flow of products coming into California. TNT Fireworks proposing an interstate compact between California and Nevada, creating a registry of fireworks purchased in the Silver State.

"In local governments defense, it is grown so quickly and so exponentially that it can't and shouldn't be up to them to stop it," said Dennis Revell, spokesperson for TNT. "It would at least allow them to know those individuals who they have probable cause to suspect, maybe buying large amounts of fireworks, and bringing them back into their community in California."

Revell said stores in Nevada already scan customers' driver's licenses when buying fireworks. The compact would simply make that information accessible to authorities across both states.

The proposal is currently in the hands of the state fire marshall who would decide whether or not to bring it to both states.

Following an active fourth, Patterson said he'd welcome greater resources from the state to address the growing issue.

"This issue of people selling illegal fireworks is far beyond the Bakersfield Fire Department, the Bakersfield Police Department, and all resources that are focused on mitigating this situation," he said. This is a state problem."

Patterson said they'll continue monitoring their tip-line through this week so if you have any information on illegal fireworks activity or video you're asked to report it.

