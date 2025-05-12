As Water dries up, solar moves in across the Central Valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — AB 1156, a bill designed to help Central Valley farmers navigate water challenges and embrace clean energy solutions.



AB 1156 legislation aims to help Central Valley farmers manage water scarcity and boost clean energy.

Water scarcity significantly impacts agriculture in Kern County, affecting crop yields and sustainability.

The bill is seen as a game-changer for farmers dealing with groundwater limitations under SGMA.

Challenges include regulatory hurdles and financial barriers that hinder farmland conversion to solar energy sites.

The initiative supports the dual goal of agricultural resilience and renewable energy production.

A new piece of legislation could pave the way for farmers to play a key role in clean energy production. The bill would allow landowners to lease portions of their property for clean energy projects like solar or wind power. But what does this mean for the future of agriculture?

California is facing two major challenges — water scarcity and the need for clean, reliable energy sources. The state expects electricity demand to rise 80% by 2045. A proposed bill would essentially cut the red tape and streamline the process to allow agricultural landowners to lease their land to private companies for solar panel installations.

“Solar on ag land is pretty similar to anywhere else. We’re basically talking about solar power plants — larger facilities built on the ground, not on rooftops — and they power the grid. So putting them on fallowed farmland is pretty much the same as anywhere else.” Shannon Eddy said.

Shannon Eddy with the Large-Scale Solar Association says that while agricultural land is being left fallow, there’s also a need to find space for solar — and there are important synergies between the two.

“Land is becoming barren across large areas, and what solar does is offer one of the few things you can actually put on fallowed ag land to restore revenue. It brings back jobs, helps revive local communities, addresses the barren land issue — and, of course, supports our clean energy goals.” Eddy said.

The proposed bill by Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks of Oakland makes it easier for agricultural landowners to convert portions of their land to solar energy production.

Eddy says the bill also helps create options in areas hit hardest by water scarcity. She emphasizes that participation is completely voluntary — for both landowners and counties. “We’ve built this into the bill, and we’ve worked with rural counties to make sure it’s adapted to fit the needs of both counties and local landowners as best as possible.”

Shannon Eddy says solar leases could last 20 to 30 years. If water returns after that period, the bill allows farmers to reclaim the land for agriculture.

The bill now heads to the Assembly Appropriations Committee.

