Aspiring lawyer from Bakersfield sharpens skills during mock trials before nationwide tournament

The Gladiator mock trial is a yearly tournament where they choose 60 students who are interested in law to battle it out for the ultimate prize. They choose students from US, Canada, & China.



This competition is a yearly event pulling 60 students and they go head to head in the courtroom.

Daniela is a recent graduate from Centennial High School and used to be on the Mock trial team in school.

Competition will be held July 19-21, in Decatur Georgia

The Gladiator Mock Trial is a yearly tournament where they choose 60 students from the US, China, and Canada to compete for the "helmet".

I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Centennial High School's Daniela Dibble is up for the challenge and is heading to Decatur Georgia for the competitions.

Daniela Dibble tells people her legal career began with the Centennial High mock trial team.

Daniela Dibble said "I joined mock trial my freshman year, and I just graduated. It has been four years since I started. Once I joined the mock trial within months, I knew I wanted to be a lawyer. "

Many people have helped her throughout high school, including her peers, teachers, coaches, and even a few judges.

"It's very encouraging to see people like Daniela, and the rest of her team at centennial high. How they show that they are passionate about this, and that they are dedicated to it. They put in a lot of hours to preparing for this. It's clear that they derive a tremendous amount of fulfillment and enjoyment from it. It's good for me to see a generation that's ready to step up once they get out of school and ready to fill the attorney positions that we have here." Christopher Baker United States Magistrate Judge

Daniela was the key to the success of the Centennial Mock Trial Team. She competed in the prestigious Empire mock trial tournament 3 years in a row. This year they finished 2nd out of 32 teams.

Her teacher and coach Trisha Brown said "I'm very excited for Daniela, she is the first student I've coached going on to the gladiator competition. It's a super prestigious competition and she's earned it. I'm very excited to have her competing there."

After the competition, Daniela plans to attend Cal Poly majoring in history with a minor in Spanish. Once completed college she plans to attend Law school, and return to Kern County to help those in need.

Daniela says "The biggest thing I learned in mock trials in general is to show confidence and following your passion. I think that's important, in not just the law but pursuing anything you do. I think that's the key to high school especially is finding something you passionate about and going after it."

This is the 10th year that the stand-up mock trial has hosted the gladiator event. The competition will take place July 19-21. I'm Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

