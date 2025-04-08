Assemblymember Dr. Jasmeet Bains looking to increase penalties for child torture

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Assemblywoman Dr. Jasmeet Bains is looking to increase the minimum sentencing for child torture offenders from seven to 20 years to life.



Upon learning that the minimum sentence for child torture was so short, Bains knew that change was necessary.

In response, Bains introduced Assembly Bill 1094, which seeks to increase the minimum sentence for child torture from seven years to 20.

In California, individuals convicted of torturing a child currently have the opportunity to apply for parole after serving just seven years in prison. But for Assemblywoman Dr. Jasmeet Bains, those consequences are far too lenient given the severity of the crime and its long-term impacts on victims.

"I can't pinpoint one exact story, because there's so many," Bains said, describing the heart-wrenching cases she has witnessed firsthand.

Bains, who represents Kern County, said instances of child abuse in the area happen often. One case involved a six-week-old child found with multiple fractures, burns, and bruises. Another involved a three-year-old child with cuts across his head, face, and body. Bains believes these are just a few examples of the hundreds of similar cases in the region.

“If you ask any physician that's working on the front lines of providing care in Kern County, it’s... it really impacts you,” Bains said.

One particularly devastating case involved 3-year-old Alejandro Andraes Perez Jr., who was allegedly killed by his foster parent, Margaret Eichhorst, in March 2024. Eichhorst was charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment and is awaiting a pre-preliminary hearing on April 16.

Just five months earlier, in October 2023, a Wasco couple was convicted of torture and attempted murder of their 6-week-old son. The father, Jorge Millan, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, while the mother, Elizabeth Jara, was sentenced to 9 years for failing to protect the child. By the time Millan is eligible for parole, the child will still be a minor.

“We really need to make a strong stance against anybody that has the intent to torture a child, abuse a child, neglect a child,” Bains said.

“This bill is not only about protecting children but holding perpetrators accountable,” Bains said. “I think everybody in Kern County knows this has been an issue here at elevated levels. It’s been an issue throughout the state of California, and as you saw on Prop 36, the voters have spoken. They do want to see people held accountable. They do want to see that there is justice for victims.”

After passing the Public Safety Committee, Assembly Bill 1094 will now move to the Assembly Appropriations Committee before heading to the Assembly floor in the coming weeks.

