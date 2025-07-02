Backpacks, smiles, and support

Back to school supplies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) - Kern County Child Support Services is preparing for its 16th annual "Ready, Set, Back 2 School" Health and Wellness Fair on August 7, offering backpacks, school supplies, and essential resources to thousands of local families.

The organization is currently raising funds to purchase backpacks and school supplies for children in need throughout Kern County.

“As someone who had to reuse my school supplies and backpacks each year, and you saw your friends who got brand new backpacks each year, I think it gives a sense of pride and joy to children when they’re able to have something new,” Toni Kendrick said.

Kendrick, director of Kern County Child Support Services, explained that thanks to community support and donations, they're able to distribute up to 4,000 backpacks each year to children who need them most.

The event provides more than just school supplies — it also connects families with critical health and wellness resources in the community.

While the main event takes place at the Kern County Museum in Bakersfield on August 7, additional giveaways are scheduled across the county:

Wilson Library on July 18

Lost Hills Elementary on July 22

Taft Library on July 23

Mojave Library on July 29

Ridgecrest on July 31

“So this might be the only opportunity they have to get something new. You can see it in the children's faces when they receive those things, their smiles light up,” Kendrick said.

Those wishing to support the initiative can donate at any Valley Strong Credit Union location in Kern County or directly through Kern County Child Support Services.

