Bak-Anime 2025: Where cosplay meets community

The Kern County Fairgrounds came alive this weekend for the 14th annual Bak-Anime, where cosplayers, collectors, and anime fans gathered to celebrate their shared passions.

From epic swords to rare merchandise, there was something for every fandom at the fan-driven event.

“The people still left with smiles on their faces that’s what counts,” said Steve Wyatt, organizer of Bak-Anime.

Wyatt said the event is “by fans, for the fans,” and this year’s lineup reflected that spirit. It featured 12 voice actors, two comic artists, more than 40 Artist Alley booths, gaming zones, and fan panels.

Despite triple-digit temperatures, attendees showed up in full cosplay, bringing energy and excitement to the final day.

“We went from being bullied and teased for something that wasn’t really cool at the time,” said Alecia Campos, who attended dressed as Haru from Beastars. “It brings in communities. It brings in people of all ages and genders. You’re able to just be yourself without feeling like a burden.”

Campos said her cosplay was a creative and budget-friendly approach.

“You can buy something and it’ll come real fast, but at least to me, it doesn’t give any personality,” she said. “Thrifting just gives it more meaning.”

Among the many cosplayers was Izzy Desilagua, who emphasized the community spirit at the heart of Bak-Anime.

“Just have a good time. Take pictures with people who like to dress up,” Desilagua said. “I know everyone here is probably suffering in the heat, so it just means a lot that people came out to have a great time.”

Cristina Ayala, dressed as Gambit from X-Men, said events like Bak-Anime offer a rare opportunity for self-expression especially in a city like Bakersfield.

“We’re always busy with our lives, going to work, school,” Ayala said. “It’s great to just take some time off to be yourself.”

She added that she originally bought her costume for Halloween but upgraded it with custom shoes.

“It took a lot of work and dedication, but it really paid off,” she said.

As the event wrapped up, organizers said they’re already looking ahead to next year the 15th anniversary of Bak-Anime

