The Bakersfield Burrito Project serves 150 Thanksgiving meals to the homeless

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A home cooked meal and family is why many of us enjoy Thanksgiving.

The Bakersfield Burrito Project came together to provide meals for those who need them this Thanksgiving.



The Bakersfield Burrito Project prepared 150 meals for the homeless on Thanksgiving.

Frankie Chacon, a meal recipient, expressed gratitude for the warmth and joy the meals brought.

Food insecurity in Kern County is higher than the national average, despite its high agricultural production.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Inside the Wesley Methodist church, you can smell the warmth of breakfast burritos being prepared by The Bakersfield Burrito Project. Around 150 breakfast burritos are going to the most vulnerable populations in Bakersfield to make sure they have a meal.

Blenda Rickett adresses the need for a morning meal, "Breakfast is the most important meal of the deal which they graciously receive but we believe breakfast is the most important meal of the day."

With potato, egg, and cheese burritos on the menu, around 20 volunteers make food for the unsheltered. Some community members, college students, and Kellie, who is a high school student who regularly volunteers, tell me it's her first time helping with this group.

McKenzie tells me, "Seeing the struggles that people go through, you really never know what someone is going through. I've heard a lot of hard stories, so I think that really just like putting a smile on someone's face inspires me."

As volunteers meet up near Graces Circle and hand out meals, some drive around where the unsheltered are and hand meals. Frankie Chacon is one of them.

Frankie Chacon expresses, "A meal and some smiling faces bring a lot of warmth to what could be a depressing day."

With Chacon and many others receiving food not being the only persons in need, according to CAPK, as of 2021, 13% of adults in Kern lived with food insecurity, higher than the 10% nationwide, and 10% in California. As of 2021, 1 out of 5 children live with food insecurity even though Kern County produces the greatest agricultural production value of any county in the United States at 8.34 billion.

Chacon shares,"It's a big boost to our, you know, our mood or to the way we feel."

